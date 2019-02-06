Speech to Text for Police: Threats of violence at Bob Jones High are not accurate

rumors of a planned shooting at bob jones high school on friday are not a credible threat... that word coming from both the police department and madison city schools who investigated the situation... during a new conference today the district said the rumors are not connected to the buttercup lane shooting in late january where a bob jones high school student was injured... the rumors are also not connected to the canceled basketball game because of the threat of a fight... the district says - fear sparked by those incidents fueled worries about these rumors... that is one reason more school resource officers will be at bob jones the rest of the week... robby parker/madison city schools superintendent "we want our community to feel safe and we want to make sure there's nothing there, but our madison police department have found no credible threat." a parent of a bob jones student told waay 31 they're glad the district is taking the extra precautions... nadia khan/parent "these days we can't just take these things lightly, because of the incidents that have been happening around the country." the rumors stemmed from an argument between two 9th grade students in the district. neither will be punished because the district said it was just an argument and the two never