Speech to Text for Man files lawsuit against abortion clinic

being raised by krista's dad. new at ten ... just hours after president trump said this in his state of the union address... to defend the dignity of every person, i'm asking congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children , who can feel pain in a mother's womb. " a local man filed a lawsuit here in madison county against the abortion clinic and others he said helped end his girlfriend's pregnancy - even though he begged her to keep the baby ... waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the would-be father today. she's live now with his story - and the change he wants to see ... the alabama women's center ... where the lawsuit says the mother got her abortion ... gives every woman seeking an abortion this booklet of information ... ryan magers "i'm here for the men who actually want to have their baby." it's been nearly two years since ryan mager's girlfriend aborted their baby ... rm "it was just like my whole world fell apart." and today he lives with a constant reminder of what could have been ... rm pointing to his tattoos "right here, in the first rows, i have a due date. it's when the baby was supposed to be born." mager's filed a lawsuit in madison county wednesday ... suing alabama women's center ... their employees ... and the pharmaceutical company who makes the medication used in an abortion ... rm "i believe every child from conception is a baby and deserves to live." i talked to dalton johnson who owns the alabama women's center ... he was not aware that the suit was filed but did offer some insight into abortion procedures. the suit says the baby was aborted at six weeks ... johnson said at that point in the pregnancy a woman can choose how she wants to end her pregnancy ... either by medication or surgery ... rm "i just tried to plead with her and plead with her and just talk to her about it and see what i could do, but in the end there was nothing i could do to change her mind." and even though it's too late for him to stop his girlfriend's abortion ... he said he wants to give a voice to other would be dads who find themselves in the same spot ... rm "even though there's nothing i can do for the situation i was in, there is something i can do for the future situations for other people." ryan's attorney brent helms told me he isn't aware of any case in the state like this one ... and he thinks the case even has potential to create lasting legal precedent ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news abama's attorney general is questioning a u-s supreme court decision regarding what are called dismemberment abortions. steve marshall wants the high court to hear a case which challenges the constitutionalit y of alabama's law. marshall says dismemberment abortions - which are legal in the state - are just as bad as partial birth abortions which were banned by the supreme court. in alabama - there are only a handful of abortion service clinics in the state. the national abortion federation lists three independent locations in huntsville -- montgomery and tuscaloosa. planned parenthood also has 2 health centers in the state -- located in birmingham and mobile. a study by the guttmacher institute found that in 2014 -- 59 percent of alabama women did not live in counties with a clinic that provided abortions.