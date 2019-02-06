Speech to Text for Family of victims awaits killer's sentencing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight - the family of krista stone is remembering the kind of person she was... kathy kowalsky/krista' s mom "good and pure and kind." krista and her son zachary were murdered by her husband marc stone in 2013... yesterday a jury found him guilty on two capital murder counts. that same jury recommended today he spend the rest of his life in prison without parole and not be sentenced to death. the final decision is up to the judge. thanks for joining us-- i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher in huntsville... with how krista stone's family is holding up following the verdict... three of the twelve jurors here at the madison county courthouse thought marc stone should be given the death penalty... right now... krista's family is coming to terms with the fact marc will be allowed to live... albeit behind bars... six years later... krista stones parents still can't believe krista... and their 7 year old grandson zachary are gone... kathy kowalsky/krista' s mom "it's unimaginable. you don't know how to think and feel." moments after the decision to sentence marc stone to life in prison... the kowalsky's are just grateful he won't ever be a free man again... david kowalsky/krista' s dad "either way he's gonna be spending his life in prison, whether it's a shorter term, or a longer term, so i'm okay with it." marc stone's defense attorney says he's glad his life was spared by the jury... madison county district attorney rob broussard strongly disagreed with the decision... rob broussard/madis on county district attorney "we always abide by the jury's decision and they did a good job, but we saw it obviously death penalty was warranted." that's because marc stone not only strangled his wife krista... bus also strangled and drowned his son zachary... krista's family tries not to think about that... instead focusing on the happy memories they have of them... david kowalsky/krista' s dad "but we didn't want memories. we wanted experiences, but we'll keep on with the good memories." the judge in this case still holds the power to levy the death sentence... the district attorney says the decision will likely come in a month to six weeks... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... krista and marc stone's other two children - who were two and four at the time of the murders - are