Speech to Text for More rain Thursday evening will be followed by sharp cooling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arlington national cemetery. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. the chance for rain will gradually diminish this evening, but it won't ever completely drop to zero tonight. isolated heavy showers this evening will lift east/northeastward out of north alabama and southern middle tennessee. although a few lingering showers are possible through the rest of tonight and thursday, showers will become scarce. clouds will hold on, and wind will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts up to around 30 mph. temperatures are the other half of our story. wednesday afternoon warmed enough to break the record high of 71, which was set in 1910 and happened again in 2008. thursday's record high of 73 was set in 1962, and it could be in jeopardy, too. the forecast is for a high of 74 degrees. a line of heavy showers will march from west to east across the tennessee valley starting near the mississippi state line around 6 pm and exiting to the east across the georgia state line be around midnight. some lighter rain may linger behind the main line of heavy rain, but that initial line of rain leads colder air into the tennessee valley. friday's high temperature around 51 degrees will happen between midnight and 1 am. friday won't be any warmer than mid-40s during the afternoon, and the evening will cool quickly into the 30s. rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half-inch. saturday will start with mid- to-upper 20s. the high will be 48 degrees. sunday will be warmer, but clouds will build and could bring a few showers by late afternoon. temperatures will warm from near 36 degrees in the morning to around 51 degrees in the afternoon. rain will increase late monday and fall through tuesday morning. some of that rain can fall heavily at times. another round of heavy rain will accompany another cold front next wednesday. afternoons will warm into the 60s monday through wednesday, but the end of the week will likely see another drop in the temperatures. fast upper level winds can lead to fast changes in the intensity and timing of these storm systems. the bottom line is, aside from our dry break on friday and saturday, keep the rain gear close. you could end up needing it any other day in the next week. while severe thunderstorms do not currently appear probable, any warming trends in the forecast could lead to changes with that situation. stay weather aware and be rea to adjust to changes in the forecast. new data over time will mean an evolving forecast, as always, so this forecast can change. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show. some people who live in dekalb county say they feel forgotten. the problem is bad roads.. coming up -- what the county is doing to help fix the roads