Speech to Text for Another Mars Hill Bible milestone

at the next level. out in the shoals, mars hill bible is having their first signing day for football. a milstone for this school who's only had a varsity football team for five years. waay 31's lauren cavsinni spent the day with the two panthers who made history. i'm sitting at the table where the first football players from mars hill bible signed their national letters of intent today to play ball at the next level. and colt smith and joseph hansen saying winning that state championship this year helped them get to this point. colt smith/jacksonvil le state signee: "no one really knew mars hill could play football and i feel like we had to win state to show that we could." joseph hanson/harding university signee: "i think it definitely helped in the recruiting process." just two months ago - not many people had heard of mars hill bible football. darrell higgins/mars hill bible head football coach: "it's very hard to get colleges interested in somebody that's never had a team never won." but the panthers football team changed that by winning their first state championship. and they're still adding to the history books - on national signing day 20-19 - colt smith and joseph hanson became the first two football players to sign letters of intent to play at the college level. joseph hanson/harding university signee:"at the state championship there were a lot of colleges there that came to watch." colt smith/jacksonvil le state signee: "after we won state there were a lot of coaches that respected mars hill and they started looking after us." fifteen colleges came to the small florence school after that championship win - that win changing the future for the program - forever. darrell higgins/mars hill bible head football coach: "they've opened the door not only for themselves but all the guys to follow them." ll: it was a big day here at mars hill bible and football isn't the only thing on these players minds. academics is a big part of going to college - colt smith says he's undecided by deciding between chemistry and business - two very different things - while joseph hanson says he's probably majoring in biology. reporting from mars hill bible school, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.