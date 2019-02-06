Speech to Text for New fire station to increase safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening ... the city of priceville is getting a new fire station. city officials tell us the department will be located next to priceville high school on north bethel road, in morgan county. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how it will not only increase safety ... but save taxpayers some money. this open field behind me is where you can expect to see a new fire department in the near future.. and people who live close by tell me they couldn't be happier. pkg: grady houser, lives nearby "we need it here. the school is here, we've got all of these houses over here, and some apartment houses down here on the road." grady houser has lived on the same farm his entire life.. and says he likes to hear that first responders will soon be closer to his home than ever before. grady houser, lives nearby "i'm for anything that will better the community." and that's exactly why city officials say they want to put a fire department next to priceville high school. right now the city has two volunteer fire stations... this would be the third. they tell me the school district has agreed to lease half an acre of land beside the school.. and will only charge a dollar a year for 99 years. city leaders couldn't give me a total price tag, but tell me the money is in the budget. taylor keeton, works nearby "it's so much better because, for one, the response time, and two, all of the children's safety." with the new department, officials say residents and businesses could see a decrease in their insurance rates. grady houser, lives nearby "any time you can save money, thats great!" city officials also tell me they've been in touch with the morgan county school district about potentially partnering with priceville high and offering students firefighter training. houser says some of his friends are firefighters and could definitely use the extra hands. grady houser, lives nearby "they stay busy all the time." overall, houser thinks, with the way priceville is growing, a new fire department is a no-brainer. grady houser, lives nearby "we've got subdivisions sprouting up everywhere. and these businesses are going to want fire protection." reporting in priceville, sk, waay 31 news it's unclear when the construction of the new department will begin. fire