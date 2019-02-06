Speech to Text for Polling locations could be closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on drug charges. in the next few weeks - the jackson county commission is set to vote on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 poling locations. the commission chairman says each location costs the county about 2-thousand dollars per election. waay31s sierra phillips went to one of the locations on the chopping block to find out what this could mean to jackson county voters. sp "the commission says this voting location here in larkinsville is one they have on their radar to possibly close down which means you might not be able to get one of these stickers here in the next election" stevens "i'd like to see it stay here" glenn stevens has been voting here at the larkinsville stock yard for 15 years , he's worked at the stockyard for 14 -- and says this place is part of the town's tradition. stevens "its a good atmosphere when people come and visit " and its not just tradition- stevens says its convenience stevens - "i'm always about the second one to vote" about 2 hundred people voted here in last november's election. max barkley owns the place and believes letting people vote there is part of his civic duty. barkley- "we enjoy seeing the people come and go" the commission says if it decides to consolidate it with another location it would be combined with limrock fire hall -- less than a 10 minute drive away the commission also said most of the locations that would close average about 100 voters. and while nothing is decided just yet- barkley says he hopes this voting location is here to stay barkley- "we dont need things to change if we can get by with it" in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news