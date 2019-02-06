Speech to Text for Victims' family reacts to sentence recommendation

breaking news! new video just into the waay 31 newsroom... the father on your screen - marc stone - is headed back to jail tonight. this video was taken as he left the courtroom after hearing the jury recommended he spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. yesterday -- he was convicted of two counts of capital murder for the deaths of his 7- year-old son and wife... tonight--the parents of krista stone -- and grandparents to zachary - sat down with us after the jury's recommendation came in. marc stone admitted to killing them both. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer and i'm najahe sherman.. waay 31's sydney martin spent the whole day in the courtroom. she joins us live with what the victims' family had to say about the jury's decision. dan, najahe--the krista stone's dad described the verdict as bittersweet. and said they were talking this morning about their memories of their daughter and grandson...telli ng us they didn't want memories but experiences with them. the jury's decision came nearly 4 hours after they started deliberating...on if marc stone should live or die. the family told us they were happy hearing marc stone was found guilty of capital murder. although they were hoping for the death penalty they told us they are okay knowing marc stone won't ever be released. but told us krista loved her family -- and they loved marc and trusted him...and this how process is unimaginable and they don't know how to think and feel. david kowalsky, krista's father "it's tough to see the man you once entrusted to take care of your daughter" krista kowalsky, krista's mother"she loved her children. she loved her husband. and all she wanted in return was to be loved. and we hold that love in our hearts and we always will." he family did share with us marc and krista's two daughters are living with her dad and his wife. and described the girls as happy, smart and involved in school and extra curriculars. now the judge in the case still has the final say if stone does spend the rest of his life in prison or if he is sentenced to death. she will take the jury's recommendation of life in prison under consideration. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. the judge in this case can sentence stone to death - even if the jury doesn't recommend it. but that isn't true for all death penalty cases in alabama. in 20-17 governor kay ivey signed a bill ending that practice.. the only reason the judge can do it in this case is because the crime happened before the bill was signed... we're told the judge will be making her decison on this case at a later date.