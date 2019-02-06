Speech to Text for Second Threat Causes School to Go Into Lockdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on a story we brought to you as breaking news at mid- day... a second school threat in less than a week sent colbert heights high school on high alert. the latest threat was written in the boys bathroom saying "7th will happen." it's in reference to a threat last week, implying there would be a school shooting on the 7th. we do know the sheriff's office charged a juvenile in the first threat. waay31's breken terry is working to learn who might be responsible for the latest threat ... and how parents are responding. i'm here at colbert heights high school where a second school threat was written inside the boys bathroom and discovered earlier this morning. tons of parents have been coming up here and checking their kids out. the superintendent tells me if parents don't feel safe sending their kids to school tomorrow it will be an excused absence. gooch- i'm glad she's leaving that decision up to the parents. at this point i don't know what we will do, but i am glad she is giving that option to parents. leann gooch checked her child out of school wednesday, not because of the second threat that was written but for a doctors appointment. many other parents on the other hand were checking their kids out because of the second threat. gooch- i have full confidence in our school system. colbert county sheriff's investigators and additional school resource officers were at the school on wednesday because of the threat. colbert county schools superintendent, dr. gale satchel told waay31 they are taking the threat seriously. satchel- you cannot jeopardize other people's lives for a joke and no one is laughing. we know the student who wrote the original threat, saying there would be a school shooting on february 7th was charged as a juvenile and has not been on campus since last week. satchel- that student is up for punishment and we will let the board make that final decision. school officials are now going through hallway video and their bathroom pass logs to try and pinpoint the student who wrote the second threat. gooch tells us she doesn't know if she will send her daughter to school thursday because that's when both threats said a shooting would take place. gooch- they are disrupting everyone's day. we used to always say things like this wouldn't happen here, it wouldn't happen in our community. but it does happen. the school is where it happens at they don't say hey it will happen at my school so i think they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. school officials tell me they are working to determine which student wrote that threat and that student will be punished. in colbert heights bt waay31 news. the school will be on a high alert for the next several days. additional officers will be at the school