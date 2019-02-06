Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Family Displaced by Housefire

a grandmother and her 5-year- old granddaughter are relying on help from friends and family, after fire destroyed their home. take a look at the video a neighbor gave us. it took five volunteer fire departments, three hours to get the fire under control! the house is a total loss. waay 31's breken terry went to the oakland community in lauderdale county -- outside of florence -- ... where neighbors jumped into action to help. volunteer firefighters tell me they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the living room and spread. one neighbor told me as soon as he saw the flames he ran down here to help. allen- i walk out and there is flames shooting out of the house and instantly i knew it was an older lady who lived there and i went running down the road and luckily they had gotten out of the house. david allen said as he ran down to this home on county road 14 all he could see were flames. he was relieved to see everyone made it out but the five year old girl was upset about her barbie dolls that were still in the house. allen- the sad thing was the little girl the whole time was tore up saying i just got my new barbie set. allen says his fiance survived a house fire when she was a child and was able to offer words of kindness to the little girl and her grandmother. allen- she consoled her and we got them some blankets and some shoes and stuff we had laying around the house to keep them warm. volunteer firefighters tell us the home was built in the 1930's which made it difficult to get the fire under control as it spread into the attic. after a few hours they were able to stop it. allen- everybody kind of knows everybody and i'm really glad they are okay. look live tag: firefighters told me the little girl and her grandmother are staying with other family members. in lauderdale co bt waay31. in total 25 volunteer firefighters were on the scene of that house fire they tell us multiple people called it in and no