Speech to Text for Rumors Flying About Planned Shooting

happening now -- rumors of a planned shooting at bob jones high school this friday have been circulating throughout the district. within the last hour the madison city schools superintendent and madison police said those rumors are false - and there is no threat... waay 31's kody fisher just got out of a news conference... he joins us live in madison... kody... where did these rumors start? just in the last half hour here at the madison city schools district office... superintendent robby parker told me the rumor come from a two to three week old argument between two ninth grade students in the district... right now... madison police and the district say there is no connection between this rumor and the buttercup lane shooting... where a bob jones student was injured... but the superintendent did say the shooting... and the cancellation of the basketball game between bob jones and columbia high school... helped create and environment of fear... and possibly fueled the rumors about a planned shooting... police tell us once the rumor started... it took on a life of it's own... cpt. john stringer/madison police department "if you've ever played the telephone game where you sit in the circle and somebody whispers in your ear a certain message, by the time it gets back around to the original sender the information is different. well, that's what we've seen here." the two 9th graders who had the argument... where the rumor started... will not be punished... because it was just an argument... and they didn't get into a fight... the superintendent says they will be beefing up the school resource officer presence at the high school the rest of the week just to ease the minds of parents... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...