Speech to Text for 2 Arrested in Counterfeit Money Operation

arrests were made.. new at five... new information on one of the largest counterfeit cash busts in limestone county. stacks and stacks of fake money ... totaling more than 23-thousand dollars! police arrested billy howell and paula paulk this week. when they got to the couple's home ... they say paulk was trying to burn a sack of cash in the back yard! waay 31's scottie kay shows us how you can spot the money. although these bills look identical, if you look closely enough, there's a difference in coloring and security features.. and even though you can't see it, there's also a difference in texture. pkg: mason jackson, lives in limestone county "that is a lot of money, and that is a lot of people that he could've truly done a lot of damage to." mason jackson says he's heard of people passing counterfeit money.. but never expected to learn that tens of thousands of dollars worth of fake money was being made right here in limestone county. mason jackson, lives in limestone county "why can't you just go out and actually make the money honestly instead of doing all this fake stuff that causes people harm?" and jackson isn't the only one who's frustrated. george farmer, lives in limestone county "they're hurting everybody. the economy, the businesses, the people who are trying to support their families." george farmer said the sad part is... george farmer, lives in limestone county "it's somebody that has a lot of knowledge and did a lot of schooling, and they should've put that to a good cause instead of making counterfeit money." farmer's right about this batch of fake cash... i spoke with the investigator who found it and he says it looks very believable. he also says counterfeit cash is becoming more common in our area.. because people are realizing just how easy it is to make. caleb durden, investigator "people can pick up a printer scanner anywhere and then, basically, self learn and figure out how they can make the bill look how they want it to." in the meantime, jackson says he's going to be paying closer attention to his dollar bills. mason jackson, lives in limestone county "be aware and just try to be cautious with just about any bit of money you get." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news investigators with the limestone county sheriff's office told us their counterfeit arrests are almost always drug-related. in september -- waay 31 was there when deputies went on a high speed chase to arrest a man suspected of passing off counterfeit money! in total -- 3 people were arrested for a counterfeit money ring in the county! police say you should always check your bills for the watermark. on five dollar bills and larger, you'll find a magnetic strip and