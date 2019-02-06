Speech to Text for Heroin Overdose Causes Car Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have to say at 6... new at five... new information about a car wreck police blame on a driver who overdosed on drugs while driving! that woman is in the hospital and could face dui charges. police already arrested the passenger on drug charges. thanks for joining us - i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's casey albritton spoke with a man who saw what happened happened after the crash. andy alvarez/ witness "i walked outside and the yellow barrier had been taken out and it was in the middle of the driveway and the vehicle crashed up against a cement pile-on at bragg's furniture." this is what andy alvarez, owner of mcabee medical inc, saw when he went to work this morning. a car ran through this hand rail and hit this sign next to his store about 7 this morning. andy alvarez/ witness "i didn't think the car was mobile, but she backed it out as we were standing there and backed out into governors drive quickly, she floored it and hit is head on. police told me the driver of the car, taylor duncan, and a passenger were high on heroin ... and after running into the sign, duncan backed out onto governors drive and ran into another car. andy alvarez/ witness "it was scary to see her drive across traffic and then when that accident happened, it was scary. and thank god it was just those two vehicles because the way that car was going there could have been 5 or 6 vehicles easily." police say no one was badly hurt. alvarez says when duncan got out of the car, she put up a fight with first responders and he ran to help. andy alvarez/ witness "he was trying to hold her down and she was difficult to hold down and so while he was trying to hold her down, she was still trying to get up so i held her legs." duncan was taken to the hospital and the passenger was taken to the madison county jail. after hearing what happened this morning, bragg's employee, susan gray, says she wasn't surprised by the crash. susan gray/ bragg's employee "we've had actually several people hit that sign and we just don't know what it is...straight stretch on governors...but that sign has been hit a few times. i'm just glad she hit it where she did because a few feet over and she would have landed on a bunch of sofas. and alvarez is just thankful everyone is safe. andy alvarez/ witness"i'm glad that everyone was okay and there wasn't any real bad damage done to the people." police said the person who was hit by duncan is not suffering from any major injuries... and the local store owners said they hope this doesn't happen