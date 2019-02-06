Clear

Crash Investigation After Driver Overdoses

Crash Investigation After Driver Overdoses

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:41 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Crash Investigation After Driver Overdoses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail center new at midday -- huntsville police say a woman who overdosed on heroin caused a head-on crash at 310 governors drive. according to police, there were two females in the vehicle, and both were shooting up heroin. . they also say one of the women fought with huntsville ambulance workers in bushes near the crash. two women and the other driver received minor injuries. they were all taken
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events