Speech to Text for Colbert Heights High School Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begin with breaking news -- for the second time , a threat has been written on the bathroom wall at colbert heights high school causing the school to go a on secure perimeter -good morning.. im bill young and im alyssa martin waay 31 breken terry is live at the school with more information