Speech to Text for New housing development met with opposition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a proposed new housing development in madison is causing concern for parents in the area. breland companies wants to build around 300 townhomes on 105 acres west of kyser boulevard -- but parents say this development will cause overcrowding in the schools. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning and takes a closer look at why the community is upset. "95 percent of the people in this development are going to be paying taxes, but not burdening the school system with new children, so this is the kind of thing that madison needs to have more of, rather than less."