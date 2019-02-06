Speech to Text for "High Risk" Recall of Fish from Vietnam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

real estimation on how much the project will cost. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --us deptartment of agriculture --issuing a high health risk recall --55,300 pounds of catfish products --not presented for import re- inspection into the united states --sheat fish --imported from vietnam --shelf life of two years --"reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death" --throw away or return for