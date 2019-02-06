Speech to Text for Guilty Verdict for Stephen Stone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- a sentencing hearing for a now convicted murderer will take place-- and it could end in the death penalty. stephen marc stone, was found guilty of two counts of capital murder, after strangling his wife and 7- year-old son in their south huntsville home in 2013. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this trial since the beginning and is live now with what's next. guys this trial has now gone on for a week and a half, but after the jury found stone guilty of murder and dismissed his insanity plea, all eyes are on the sentencing. take vo: stone was found guilty of two capital murder charges, one for killing two or more people, and the other for killing a person younger than 14 years old. the defense tried to argue stone's insanity, bringing in doctors that said he has paranoid schizophrenia, while the state's doctor said he had depression from being in jail. the jury didn't buy it, and after deliberating for almost 3 hours, they said marc stone knew right from wrong and found him guilty. stone did not show any reaction when the verdict was read, and today the jury will begin the sentencing phase. take live: the state is looking for the death penalty in this case but whatever the jury decides is only a recommendation . the judge will have the final say. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.