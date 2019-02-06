Clear

NATO Summit Announced for December

NATO to meet at their first headquarters in London, which was established in 1949.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for NATO Summit Announced for December

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --this morning --nato secretary general jens stoltenberg --announced nato summit in december --president trump to meet with other nato allies --summit in london --"address the security challenges we face now and in the future" --the meeting falls during nato's 70th anniversary year --home of first head quarters back in 1949 --no specific
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events