Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian who's live at the madison county courthouse. the sentencing hearing begins today after stephen marc stone was found guilty of murdering his wife and seven year old son. take vo: the state is looking for the death penalty in this case. whatever sentence the jury decides is only a recommendation. the judge will have the final say bill? happening today -- the suspect in a phil campbell murder is expected to be in court today for a bond revocation hearing. brittany barnett, is accused of murdering 38- year-old jason poore on monday. police say forensic investigators are trying to determine an official cause of death in the case. two schools in lawrence county are closed the rest of this week because so many students are sick with the flu. moulton elementary and moulton middle schools are both closed. moulton high school is open and will run as normal. staff for the elementary and middle schools still need to report the next three days and the buildings will be sanitized. alyssa. this morning, the marshall county sheriff's office is warning people about an elaborate scheme to steal money off credit cards. they told us skimming devices are being installed at gas pumps and a-t-m's to clone credit cars. there is still no sign of this man - jamal gardner - who is wanted for shooting at police in columbia. fortunately nobody was hurt. he is now on the tennessee 10 most wanted list. a nato summit was announced for december and will coincided with the 70th anniversary of the alliance. president trump will join the other 28 members of nata in the uk, which is the site of the first headquarters back in 1949. nato secretary general jens stoltenberg said the meeting will "address the security challenges we face now and in the future." happening today, u.s. special envoy stephen biegun is traveling to north korea to sit down and talk with officials. he will meet with kim hyok chol about the february 27th summit. the president mentioned in his state of the union address that north korea hasn't tested a missile in 15 months. happening today--- newby road will be shut down from arbors ridge road - east to gray road in athens. crews will be working to replace a drain in that area... the closure will last from 8 am to 3 pm. happening today, huntsville police will unveil their donation of an "honor chair" to remember fallen police officer keithearle. he was killed in the line of duty in 2018. the chair will be unveiled to officer earle's family and law enforcement family inside the north precinct.