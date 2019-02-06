Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the trend of near-record temperatures and otherwise damp, muggy conditions continues again today. temperatures in the morning start in the 60s, reach the lower 70s during the afternoon. specifically, the forecast high is 71. if that number is realized, we would tie the record high temperature for the date of february 6, set in 2008. record highs are in the forecast tomorrow as well. for thursday, a warm wind out of the south will help push temperatures into the mid 70s. the forecast high is 75, which would set a new record and surpass the previous set in 1999 of 73. this unseasonable warmth won't last much longer, though. a strong cold front passing thursday night sends temperatures plummeting into the 40s around midnight, then lower 30s by the evening drive on friday. the front won't be a big rain-maker, but showers will sweep across the valley as it passes. we're dry and much more "average" by the weekend. highs both saturday and sunday reach the lower 50s after morning lows in the 20s and 30s. on your morning. highs both saturday and sunday reach the lower 50s after morning lows in the 20s and 30s.