Speech to Text for Woman accused of beating man to death

happening today -- an accused killer heads to court for a bond revocation hearing. this woman right here, brittany barnett, is accused of murdering 38- year-old jason poore on monday in philcampbell. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with more information surrounding the city's first murder in years. guys, poore's murder is the first in phil campbell in almost a decade and police have arrested one of his ex girlfriends. phil campbell police say 21- year-old brittany barnett and jason poore were exes. they say she went to poore's house and the two got in a fight. on monday, poore was found beaten to death on highway 81 in franklin county. police are not releasing much information at this time in the ongoing investigation but barnett has been arrested and charged with murder. its unclear if any other people could be identified in this murder. but barnett has a criminal history. at the time of poore's murder, she was out of jail on a child endangerment charge. now she is expected back in the franklin county jail police say forensic investigators are trying to determine an official cause of death in the case. we will continue to follow this case as it develops. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31