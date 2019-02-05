Speech to Text for Class 6A Area 16

if you tuned in at 6, and heard how loud it was at lee high school, let me just say, it got even louder as this game between the generals and hazel green trojans went on... one of the top high school basketball games i've seen this season, can the trojans upset the #2 ranked generals... hazel green up 16-13 at the half over the second ranked generals trojans coming out strong in the third, tee-avion scruggs being big down low gets the two points and wait for it... he's feeling it, like his entire team was tonight... lee tho showing why they're one of the best teams, mason ellison dunks on em, rough landing, we wont hold it against you, great play, and the trojans wont quit. they're down by one..harrison steward, passes to ashton elliot... and under pressure he nails the three. hazel green up 27-25. getting the whole city fired up. but hey guys, meet kobe brown, the texas a&m commit, who finishes this series with the slam. he proved his worth tonight, 30 points. now hazel green just down by 2.. can steward make it from the corner?? nothing but net!!! up by one point but kobe bryant gets this basket... and that does it... lee hangs on by a threat, beating hazel green 44-43... trojans, mad at how weridly the game ended, but the generals, all smiles, again, hazel green, only won three games all season, but didn't look like it tonight, kobe brown explains why they were a challenge. we took them for granted, they came out playing harder than we did. they held the ball and we had to play harder on defense, it just took more effort. we could have ended tonight, just glad to be moving forward. 30 points for the future aggie.... kobe and his teammate samir both were out of school all last week sick, so i guess with 30 points, kobe brown had his kobe bryant flu game tonight. second game of the night, buckhorn and jemison, jags have beaten the bucks both times this season, masiah morris bets on himself, and he gets three. bucks with early lead now its a scamble. brandon davis charges down court, he;s going to go underneath the goal, no look, its money... bucks on top now both teams weren't afraid to take the ball to the rim, they had grit, brandon nicholas dishes to tyrell stanley for the jam. you hear that crowd, flex on em ty... another close physcial game, but bucks upset the number 3 team in 6a... and move on to take on lee friday. ad-lib