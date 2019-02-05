Clear

Marshall County Sheriff's Office warns about card skimmers

A skimming scheme is happening across the South, and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning people to check readers before inserting cards.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

a watermark and magentic strip. new tonight. an elaborate scheme to steal your money from the a-t-m. tonight the marshall county sheriff's office says people are using skimmers at gas pumps to clone credit cards. the office received surveillance video of people who were using cloned debit and credit cards at local banks. investigators say the people in the pictures have been traveling across the country making a-t-m withdrawals... but people here in marshall county say they just want it to be over. erica sterling/ marshall county resident "yes, i'm upset because it's happening in our county but at the same time i hope they find it in them to turn themselves in, but if not, i hope they're praying." investigators say the skimmers have hit banks in tuscaloosa and lawrenceville, georgia. police say the suspects have not been caught -- and
