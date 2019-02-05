Speech to Text for Parents to pay full cost of AP exams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news huntsville city schools will no longer pay for a-p exams. an the superintendent sent a letter to parents saying in the past, the district paid for half of the 94-dollar exam fee. after this year, that practice will end. parents will be on the hook for the full cost. superintendent christie finley said the district is facing serious budget constraints... it needs to take as many cost saving measures