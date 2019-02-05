Speech to Text for One person hospitalized after stabbing

office on the case. tonight huntsville police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries. it happened monday just off meridian street at an apartment complex on walker avenue. the victim's wife shared with waay 31 that her husband was stabbed when he tried to stop another man from beating up his girlfriend and his wife. huntsville police haven't arrested anyone - and told us it's still under investigation.