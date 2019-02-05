Speech to Text for Bomb scare at Ardmore restaurant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officials. new at six... employees at an ardmore restaurant are counting their blessings tonight after a suspected bomb in their parking lot turned out to just be part of a g-p-s game. waay 31's scottie kay was in ardmore today where she talked with folks at the restaurant about the scare. when employees here at mildred's restaurant noticed something odd was being strapped to this sign, they immediately went into panic mode.. but customers i spoke with tell me they're proud of the way the business handled the situation. dana, works at mildred's restaurant "pretty laid back here in ardmore. there's not a lot of excitement anywhere." meet dana... she says she has one of the easiest jobs in the world.. and usually it's a pretty quiet one... but that all changed on monday. dana's normally laid back day at work took a turn when one of her coworkers noticed someone attaching a device to a sign in the parking lot. dana, works at mildred's restaurant "we look at something like that, our first thought is "what's fixing to happen?' the craziness of bombs being made out of just anything. that is part of our world now. and it's not that we want it to be, it's that we can't be stupid." so, in response, the business called police and evacuated everyone from the building while a bomb squad investigated the device.. something customers say they're grateful for. alexander cade, customer "with the stuff that's happening these days, you can never be too safe. it's happening every day, so yes, they definitely did the right thing." luckily, the bomb squad determined the device was just a container used in geocaching and there was no real threat to the community. dana says, in her eyes, no scavenger hunt or game is worth the amount of fear it created for herself and those around her. dana, works at mildred's restaurant "seriously? are we chasing pokmon again? people need to find better ways to entertain themselves, truly." but after everything was said and done, dana says she's just glad no one was hurt. dana, works at mildred's restaurant "god got me through yesterday and i have a lot to be thankful for, and, today, i'm just a little bit wiser because of somebody else. in the end, we could all laugh and smile, and that was a good ending for us." reporting in ardmore, scottie kay, waay 31 news after the incident - the restaurant is urging others who geo-cache to inform someone when you are placing something on their property to prevent