Speech to Text for Marc Stone sentencing phase to begin Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a man is waiting to learn if he'll die for killing his wife and son. late this afternoon a jury convicted marc stone of capital murder. he killed his wife krista and 7-year-old son zachary. stone showed no emotion as the verdict came down. at issue was not if he killed his family - but if he was insane at the time. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... the jury will start the sentencing phase first thing in the morning. waay 31's sydney martin is at the madison county courthouse tonight to tell us what we can expect. dan, najahe--the judge sent the jury home immediately following their guilty verdict. she told them to be back here in the morning to start the sentencing phase. the sentencing hearing is expected to last all morning...as more than 3 hours of testimony is planned according to attorney's from both sides. the state told us it's asking for the death penalty in the case-- and their argument should last about 10 minutes... however the defense plans for many witnesses they told the judge...and they're hoping stone doesn't get sentenced to death. "our goal at this point. is to a save a life at this point. there are already two deaths in this that no one can take back at this point." marsili told us stone's defense will spend the night deciding what they want to do tomorrow.. i asked him if we can expect to hear from marc stone--who has sat emotionless in the courtroom for more than a week. he told me that is one big item they'll have to decided on tonight. the judge has final say on the sentence in this case--but each jurors recommendation will be taken into consideration. live in hsv sm waay 31 news prosecutors painted a disturbing picture of the murders during opening statements. they say after stone strangled his wife kirsta, he went into his 7-year-old son's bedroom. they say he tried to strangle zachary, who was wearing dinosaur pajamas. the boy fought back. then stone drew a bath and drowned his son. he then drove his two young daughters to