Speech to Text for New Board Chairperson to Build City's Workforce

is more important. new tonight... the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce has a new board chairperson who's mission is to build up the city's workforce. kim lewis is the c-e-o of project x-y-z. in her new role she will help oversee where the chamber of commerce spends its money. she says she wants to see the chamber continue to help build a workforce that can support the variety of businesses coming to town. she plans on doing that by educating the community on the career options in the area - because she said there's no shortage of opportunity. kim lewis "it's not just the facebooks. it's not just the big mazda-toyota that are going to be looking for people. it's every area here in our community where workforce is an issue, and we just need to make sure people realize all of those opportunities that are out there." according to the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce - as of this past december - unemployment in the huntsville metro area is down to under