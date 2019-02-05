Speech to Text for Workshop for new singing river trail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now ... people are showing up at the space and rocket center for a planning workshop for a 70 mile trail in north alabama waay 31's sarah singleterry is live there now with a preview tonight's meeting i'm at the space and rocket center's education resource center where the meeting is set to start in just thirty minutes ... tonight's meeting is centered around community input for the singing river trail that will span parts of north alabama ... the land trust of north alabama wants to hear your ideas on what destinations should be connected by the seventy mile trail and what partners you'd like to see involved in the process ... we know the trail will connect huntsville ... madison ... decatur ... and athens ... but specifics on the types of trails are still up for discussion ... i'm about to head inside for the start of the meeting ... but the presentation isn't scheduled to start until 5:30 ... so you still have some time to get here and give your input ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news i'm about to head inside for the start of the meeting ... but the presentation isn't scheduled to start until 5:30 ... so you still have some time to get here and give your input ... live in hsv sarah singleterry waay