Police investigate fire at storage facility

officer... this afternoon -- investigators are working to find out the cause of last night's fire at a storage facility on redstone road in huntsville. waay31's alexis scott is live at life storage as customers are coming in to check out the damage to their storage units. the pile of burnt debris behind this fence is what's left after the fire... what we do know so far is the fire started in one unit and spread to the two others next to it. the manager of life south storage tells me as many as 20 other units also have some smoke and water damage. one customer-- has been here since 11-30 this morning sifting through what's left in her storage unit. she didn't want to go on camera but told me she had no idea the damage was this bad when she got the call to check on her things. among her valuables are an old sewing machine and items her late mother gave to her. -- william tierney, the manager of life south says they've contacted other customers who's units may have damage and are asking them to come by to inspect their storage unit. tierney let me on the property and showed me where a gasoline container was found nearby. so i asked huntsville fire and rescue if they believe the fire was intentionally set. the spokesperson told me an investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. the manager of life south told me he and the investigator are looking at security footage and searching call logs to get a better understanding of what happened. tierney told us the owner of the initial unit where the fire started was notified but has not come by the unit or called life south back...> right now -- tierney told since several units have some smoke and water damage -- the contents of over 20 storage units will have to re-located to a different storage faculty. he is currently finding another location and will notify the remaining customers sometime today. in huntsville, alexis scott waay31 news