Woman accused of beating man to death

... look for a live report coming up. happening right now ... a phil campbell woman is in jail, accused of murder. police say brittany barnett has a criminal record. they say she's the woman who may have beaten jason poore to death. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. police found poore's body last night outside his home on highway 81. waay 31's breken terry spent the day there and shows us how the murder is impacting the tight-knit community. breken? jason poores father was too emotional to speak with us on camera but told me he was here at jasons home when he walked outside to see his son taking his last breath. jasons murder is sending shock waves throughout the small town. williams- we just seen a bunch of squad cars. randale williams says he saw police cars and flashing lights going down highway 81 monday evening. williams-there was probably ten of them lighting up the whole sky right there. phil campbell police tell us brittany barnett and jason poore were exes. they tell me she went to poores home and the two got in a fight. fike- there were signs of an altercation inside the house as well as outside. police chief joe fike says he's not releasing a lot of details in the case because it's an on going investigation. but he told me they arrested and charged barnett with murder. we asked if more people could have played a role in poore's murder. fike- it's still too early in the investigation at this point to disclose that information. williams tells us even though he didn't know poore stuff like this just doesn't happen in phil campbell. the franklin county sheriff told waay31 there hasn't been a murder in the small town in almost 10 years. williams- it's pretty shocking to us. i really don't know what to say about it. it's something new for us. look live tag: police tell us they have sent poore's body for an autopsy at the state forensics lab to get an official cause of death. in phil campbell bt waay31. the police chief tells us barnett will be in court tomorrow for a bond revocation hearing. at the time of poore's murder, she was out of jail on a child endangerment charge. this afternoon she's back in the franklin county jail. investigators tell us it's been nearly a decade since someone was murdered in phil campbell. according to the waay 31 the police chief tells us barnett will be in court tomorrow for a bond revocation hearing. at the time of poore's murder, she was out of jail on a child endangerment charge. this afternoon she's