Speech to Text for Florence and Salvation Army Could Team Up to Help Homeless

new information... happening right now, florence city council members are voting to spend money the help the homeless. at issue is a day center, at the salvation army. waay 31's breken terry shows us what this could mean for the homeless population look live: i'm here outside of the salvation army's headquarters in florence right now they can house about 62 people a night in their homeless shelter but a new partnership with the city could mean more funding to help more people. clemmons- if this funding is approved and approved like we hope it does. we are looking at offering a couple of days a week a day shelter. a day center type program. florence city officials tell me a day center program could cost around 165,000 dollars. most of the funding would come from salvation army headquarters but the city is considering matching a 40- thousand dollar grant from the department of economic and community affairs. clemmons- we're hoping to be able to offer somethings in house to where they can use our computers to look for work and offer some budgeting classes and ged courses just different things that would be beneficial. patricia clemmons works for the salvation army, and tells me they would have to get funding and approval from their headquarters to do the day center. clemmons- right now the homeless population, were a night time facility so they leave here and go out into the community going out for work. lonnie pounders lives across from the salvation army's shelter on huntsville road in florence and says he sees first hand the work they do for the community. pounders- i've seen them keep a bunch of people fed and from freezing to death lately with all this weather and everything. if it wasn't for them there would be a lot of people hurting. pounders tells us he hopes the funding is approved and the day center program will happen. pounders- there are a lot of people around here that could use that and take advantage of the services you know. it's unclear when salvation army headquarters could sign off on the day center. in florence bt waay31 news. > we will update you once we learn if city council matched the funds.