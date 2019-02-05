Speech to Text for School District Working to Keep Kids Healthy

the flu bug has bitten north alabama hard, and local school districts are doing everything they can to keep students healthy! we wanted to know just how bad it has to get before your child's school is cancelled. waay 31's scottie kay went to limestone county and learned how they make the call. angela williams, grandma "she's eleven and she missed a couple of days last week from school." angela williams says her granddaughter is one of many limestone county students who've been hit with the flu. angela williams, grandma "it is on the rampage." and she's not wrong. although superintendent doctor tom sisk says they haven't seen as many absences as other school districts in our area.. they're still seeing some hot spots. the most flu activity so far has been seen at ardmore high and west limestone high. williams believes that's because parents aren't keeping their sick children at home. angela williams, grandma "one gets sick, you send them to school anyway, and fifteen people may get sick from that." ardmore high had so many absences on friday.. the district sent in a cleaning crew over the weekend. doctor sisk says the absences have dropped from three hundred on friday to a little more than a hundred on tuesday. mary sisco has two sick children and says she's glad to hear the steps the district is taking. mary sisco, parent "they're doing all they can, as far as germex, lysol, clorox, and all that stuff. and we're doing that at home, too." doctor sisk says he's never had to do it before, but he would consider closing individual schools if the epidemic gets worse... something parents would support. angela williams, grandma "it would give these germs time to die down and keep it from spreading further." ll: one principal told me parents should wash their kids' jackets and backpacks. the district also suggests students carry hand sanitizers like this one.. and disinfectant wipes are also a good idea. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news dr. sisk says the district won't close until absences reach 20 or 25 percent of the total student population. right now, they're hovering around twelve percent. on any given day - four percent of students are absent. the department of public health has been monitoring the spread of the virus since flu season started! here's a look at the numbers... flu activity rose nearly 6- percent over the past 3 weeks. all of north alabama is seeing significant flu activity.. right now -- nearly 70- percent of the cases in alabama haven't been sub-typed. the yellowhammer state is among the 7 states with