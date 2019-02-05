Speech to Text for Man Found Guilty of Killing Wife and Son

with breaking news! you're looking at brand new video just into the waay 31 newsroom of a father leaving the courtroom ... minutes after a jury convicted him of capital murder. marc stone killed his wife and son in 20-13. late this afternoon, a jury decided he knew the difference between right and wrong when it happened. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin was in the court room when the verdict came in ---and is live at the madison county courthouse with the latest. sydney? dan, najahe- the jury came back with the guilty verdict nearly 3 hours after they started deliberating...and they found him guilty on both counts of capital murder. it took years for this trial to happen after marc stone was found incompetent to stand trial many times. once he was found competent to stand trial the jury was tasked with deciding if he knew right from wrong when he killed his wife and seven year old son. attorneys on both sides had already agreed that he had killed the two. the defense brought forward three doctors to testify who said stone has paranoid schizophrenia-- however the state's doctor said he didn't-- and only had depression from being in jail. take a listen to why the state doesn't think he has schizophrenia--and why they believe the jury didn't buy it either. "those particular experts did not do any particular background investigation at all before they made their findings. and i don't think the jury...and i know myself..i gave them zero credibility." stone didn't show any reaction when the guilty verdict was read. the jury will begin the sentencing phase tomorrow morning. the death penalty is what gann told us the state is looking for in this case... each juror's decision will only be taken as a recommendation and the judge will have the final say on stone's sentence.. live in huntsville waay 31 news. attorneys will meet tomorrow morning at 8:30. after that -- the sentencing hearing begins at 9. that's when the jury will decide on life in prison or the death penalty.