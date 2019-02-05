Clear

Closing Arguments in Murder Trial

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening now -- the prosecutin and defense are presenting closing arguements in a death penalty trial stephen marc stone, the man you see here sitting in court, is on trial after being accused of killing his wife and son in their south huntsville house in 2013. waay31's steven dilsizian is at the courthouse with a breakdown of the trial thus far and what we could see today. new at midday -- a huntsville man is now charged after falling through a ceiling after trying to hide from police.
