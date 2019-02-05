Clear
Huntsville Man Dies In Wreck

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

of dekalb county. this morning--- we are working to learn the condition of a driver--- as state troopers are investigating a car crash that killed a huntsville man. it happened monday morning near athens. the victim has been identified as 30-year old julian santoyo. troopers say his honda civic collided with a chevy truck. both men were taken to a nearby hospital,
