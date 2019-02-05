Clear
9 Arrested in Random Patrol

we learn more information. the dekalb county sheriff's office tells waay 31 they arrested 9 people during a random weekend patrol! here are photos of people who were arrested. charges include drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and even promoting prison contraband. the weekend patrol comes after the sheriff's office received complaints from concerned citizens near lookout mountain and the north end
