Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Crews respond to storage unit fire

Crews respond to storage unit fire

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 7:52 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Crews respond to storage unit fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning--- we are working to learn more about a fire at a storage unit in huntsville. it happened overnight at uncle bob's self storage on redstone road - near memorial parkway. we learned no one was hurt in the fire-- but several storage units were impacted. the fire is now under investigation. we will update you both on air and online as soon
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events