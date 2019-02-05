Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross a man is in police custody after leading them on a high speed chase last night. that chase ended here at an arby's on highway 431 in hampton cove. police found marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the vehicle. they have not released the name of the man. steven... in just over an hour - the closing arguments will be presented to the jury in a death penalty trial. take vo: stephen marc stone, is on trial after being accused of killing his wife and son in their south huntsville house in 2013. i will be inside the courtroom as we hear closing arguments before the jury heads into deliberation. alyssa? new this morning--- we are working to learn more about a fire at a storage unit in huntsville. it happened overnight at uncle bob's self storage on redstone road - near memorial parkway. we learned no one was hurt in the fire-- but several storage units were impacted. the fire is now under investigation. governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall are addressing the parole board's second corrective action plan submitted in december. and they are not happy with the board's new plan. the pair have asked the board to provide monthly updates on the board's progress on implementing the corrective action plan happening today, president trump will deliver the state of the union address. you can watch the president's state of the union address right here on waay 31. the address will start tonight at 8. alabama's state auditor wants the president to discuss the death penalty for people convicted of killing police officers in his state of the union address... auditor jim zeigler sent a letter to the president making the request. zeigler said public hangings should be brought back for cop killers! uk security minister announced this morning that a british war photographer captured by isis back in 2012 is believed to still be alive. john cantile was taken hostage in syria and has appeared in multiple isis propaganda videos. minister ben wallace reiterated that the uk doesn't pay ransom for hostages. this morning, authorities in tennessee are still looking for an armed and dangerous suspect. the man on your screen, jamal gardner, is wanted for shooting at police. officers responded to gardner's home after they received reports of him assaulting his girlfriend. happening today, decatur morgan hospital is opening their new priceville primary care. this is going to be a big help for people who live in this fast- growing area. it is located on marco drive...and will be open monday to thursday, 8am until 5pm.