Speech to Text for Closing arguments in murder trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- the closing arguments will be presented to the jury in a death penalty trial in madison county. stephen marc stone, the man you see here sitting in court, is on trial after being accused of killing his wife and son in their south huntsville house in 2013. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the courthouse now with a breakdown of the trial thus far and what we could see today. take live: bill, alyssa -- the jury was asked to come back at 8:30 this morning to hear the closing arguments in this case. they then will have to decide if stephen marc stone's fate that could lead to the death penalty. take vo: stone is accused of strangling his wife and 7- year-old son in 2013 and now faces two capital murder charges. one accusing him of killing two or more people, and the other for killing a person younger than 14 years old. the defense is arguing stone is not guilty by reason of insanity while the prosecution says stone knew exactly what he was doing. the defense brought three doctors in to testify, with all three claiming stone had schizophrenia. on the other side, the state said its doctor thought stone was simply depressed. stone's pastor and wife's best friend both said they never noticed anything wrong with his mental state. take live: i will be inside the courtroom for the closing arguments as the jury heads into deliberation. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.