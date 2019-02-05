Speech to Text for Police Find drugs in suspect's car after chase

new this morning -- a high speed police chase in huntsville ends with a man behind bars. the chase ended on highway 31 in the hampton cove area. waay 31's rodneya ross is live where this all ended. rodneya, what can you tell us about this chase? bill...alyssa, i can tell you the chase only lasted five minutes but what police found once they got the suspect in custody is worth noting. vo the chase started in huntsville and ended at the arby's on highway 431 in hampton cove. once police searched the car they found marijuana and synthetic marijuana. the man was taken into custody. live police haven't released the name of the suspect yet. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.