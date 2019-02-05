Speech to Text for Comcast accused of leaving debris in neighborhood

dangerous debris is being found in a huntsville neighborhood, and it's being left behind by comcast contractors. but at a district three community meeting, right now, there is no legal way to hold the company responsible. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with what is an ongoing issue and could change. huntsville utilities confirmed the debris being left in the chaffee neighborhood in huntsville is from comcast workers, but this isn't the first time they have left a mess before. this is a story we first brought you last month after a neighbor came to us revealing the company is leaving debris all over the place. things like wires, electrical tape, and connecting ties were left all over the place. charlie thorpe is the neighbor who came to waay31 after seeing the mess and took her concerns to the district three city council representative. but at this time, the city doesn't have a legal ability to hold companies like comcast responsible. thorpe just wants some accountability.... "i'm not trying to get people in trouble, but i would like for them to take responsibility and see what we could do to stop this," thorpe said. district three members said the best thing to do is continue to report this until the city finds a permanent solution. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.