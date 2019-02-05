Clear
Pita Chips Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk

Pita Chips recalled because it may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: John Wood

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --chip company frito-lay --voluntary recall --bags of stacy's simply naked pita chips --may contain undeclared milk ingredients --fda: one allergic reaction case reported --a couple hundred bags were "filled with another flavor of pita chips" --recalled product has a "use by" date of april 23, 2019 new this morning-- construction equipment has arrived on the u.s.-mexico border in texas. --recalled product has a "use reaction case
