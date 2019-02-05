Speech to Text for Changes For parole's second plan

in an i-team follow up-- governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall are addressing the parole board's second corrective action plan submitted in december. this comes after they rejected the first plan and told the board to try again. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a look at the response. rodneya. in this two page letter -- governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall make it clear to the parole board they're glad to see some progress in the plan-- but not all the proposed changes are good. in a letter to the board-- governor kay ivy and attorney general steve marshall say they want to see a timeline of when the changes will take place-- and without one-- they fear the proposed changes will never get off the ground. the letter also states the governor is happy to see the board would reject any loophole in the system that would allow for early paroles. that was a sticking point with the language in the first plan submitted by the board in november. governor ivey and ag marshall also note they're not happy the parole board is considering an outside consultant to handle things like structure, morale, and leadership. they state the board needs to be consulting with the state personnel department about these matters. it was back in october when governor ivey issued an executive order halting early paroles for 75 days for violent offenders only. she asked the board to come up with a corrective action plan to fix their problems-- and gave them 30 days to submit a plan. that plan submitted in november-- and was rejected. that's when the governor said