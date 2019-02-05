Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

An Athens dog owner has been cited for the conditions his beagles are living in,

An Athens dog owner has been cited for the conditions his beagles are living in,

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events