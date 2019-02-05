Speech to Text for Pineview Christian wins state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and they dance!!!!! now put your hands together for pineview christian academy, the ladies form harvest are the ac-aa state champions!!! its only the third year for basketball at the school, and they already have real estate in their trophy case.... coach tiffany doner says most of her atheltes have only played ball for three years too. an accomplishment they've worked hard for the past two