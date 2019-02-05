Clear
Pineview Christian wins state

Only the third year the school has had a basketball program

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

and they dance!!!!! now put your hands together for pineview christian academy, the ladies form harvest are the ac-aa state champions!!! its only the third year for basketball at the school, and they already have real estate in their trophy case.... coach tiffany doner says most of her atheltes have only played ball for three years too. an accomplishment they've worked hard for the past two
