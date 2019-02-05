Speech to Text for Comcast accused of leaving debris in Huntsville neighborhood

dekalb county. new at ten... we now know the company accused of leaving behind this debris in a huntsville neighborhood! tonight - a spokesperson for huntsville utilities confirmed the debris was left behind by comcast contractors in the chaffee neighborhood... this is an update to a story we first brought last month... the neighbor we talked to then came to us again today to tell us the company is still leaving a mess behind ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now in the neighborhood with a fresh look at the debris and a response from the city ... charlie thorpe ... who i met last month ... took the issue of this dangerous debris to councilwoman jennie robinson at tonight's district three community meeting ... and robinson assured her and everyone else in the room the city is working on a solution ... ct "this is just what i've been picking up as i walked through the neighborhood." in the month since we met ... this is what charlie thorpe's collected in her neighborhood streets ... ct "it varies from very small, the insulation, to very large, the ties." a huntsville utilities spokesperson confirmed monday that comcast contractors are the ones leaving all of this behind ... i reached out to the company by phone and email about the mess but haven't heard back yet... ct "i'm not trying to get people in trouble, but i would like for them to take responsibility and see what we could do to stop this." so ... thorpe packed up her presentation and brought it to her city council representative jennie robinson ... robinson addressed everyone at the district three community meeting ... and said right now the city doesn't have the legal ability to hold these companies accountable the way they'd like ... but that's changing ... jr "as the contracts are renewed we're going to change the way we work with the companies so that we have the legal hooks to be able to enforce that they take care of their installations." which leaves people like thorpe out of luck when it comes to an immediate solution ... but she said it's an issue she plans to stay on top of ... ct "we're not giving up. we're still out there. please help up." robinson said the best thing you can do to help stop the debris left behind by cable companies is keep reporting it to the city until they can get the problem solved permanently ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news