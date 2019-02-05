Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Customers believe company may be going under Full Story

Lee advances with win over Jemison

Generals take down the Jags

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Lee advances with win over Jemison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the trojans' talent. jemison trailing lee, but came back from more than 20 point deficit to make this a game, kennsha waddle tries to pass it off, but jakaya turner intercepts takes it down the court, after assesing the situation, she keeps it and finds the bucket for 2... generals extending the lead but the jags will not give up, tattiona battle tries from the top of the arc, misses, saniah parker has her back, and again, jemison is creeping its parker with this shot, they would come within two of the generals, but its this play that seals the deal, inbound bass to kashara preston and its buttaaaa. final 59-53 generals
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events