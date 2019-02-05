Speech to Text for Lee advances with win over Jemison

the trojans' talent. jemison trailing lee, but came back from more than 20 point deficit to make this a game, kennsha waddle tries to pass it off, but jakaya turner intercepts takes it down the court, after assesing the situation, she keeps it and finds the bucket for 2... generals extending the lead but the jags will not give up, tattiona battle tries from the top of the arc, misses, saniah parker has her back, and again, jemison is creeping its parker with this shot, they would come within two of the generals, but its this play that seals the deal, inbound bass to kashara preston and its buttaaaa. final 59-53 generals