Speech to Text for Hazel Green gets past Buckhorn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football is officially in hibernation for a couple of months so we move to the hard wood, the place where north alabama high schools shine.... its post season basketball, and grab your popcorn, because we got a show for you in hazel green the trojans hosting the area tourney.. taknig on buckhorn, hazel green the number 1 team in 6a... and lets get to it trojans wasting no time... jaelyn johnson with a nasty steal to start the game the senior brings it all the way to the basket for 2, they're just getting started, just look at them moving the ball, textbook, perfection, teamwork in action, farrah pearson goes down, still able to pass the ball off, and its johnson who nails the three. trojans up 9-0. i mean really they're defense is what's stealing, the show... destiny cross with the swipe, beats everyone to the net, hazel green would have a 20- nothing lead before the bucks get on the board with this extra point, not much else to say, other than the lady trojans are good at basketball, number one for a reason final 82-19. will add buckhorn got votes in the top 10 poll this week, just to put in